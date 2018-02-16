Poldark Season 4 Updates: First Read-Through Released

Facebook/OfficialPoldark Promotional image for 'Poldark'

The first look for "Poldark" season 4 has finally arrived.

Production screen posted a behind-the-scenes look of the first read-through of the British-American period drama based on the novels of the same title written by Winston Graham.

Based on the post, lead stars Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson joined the rest of the cast to read the scripts for the upcoming season.

The cameras will begin to roll in September, and the series is expected to return on its summer slot next year since the executives of BBC were happy with the ratings that it received during its third season.

In an interview with RadioTimes, series scriptwriter Debbie Horsfield explained why "Poldark" may still air in its usual season. "I think it has held its own over the summer and so I am guessing that – and it is a guess – that there's no reason to change that," she stated.

She also mentioned that because of the constant rainy weather in the UK, most people would rather stay at home and watch TV. "Everyone's pleased with the viewing figures and so many people are watching," she also said.

However, Turner told the same publication that the series might be aired earlier than expected. "I think it's probably a different time to last year, it's probably earlier from what I can gather. They need to finish post production and all of those sorts of things so that's when I step out," the actor stated.

Turner also hinted that he believes that they will still come up with another season of "Poldark" after season 4. However, he cannot say the same after the possible fifth season. "We'll have to see how it all goes, but definitely for five. It's kind of one step at a time," he also said.

BBC has yet to release further details about "Poldark" season 4.