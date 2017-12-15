'Poldark' Series 4 News: Premiere Date Set in 2018?

Facebook/OfficialPoldark Promo image for 'Poldark' season 3.

The fourth installment of "Poldark" will reportedly premiere sometime in 2018.

The filming of "Poldark" series 4 started earlier this year but is expected to go on until 2018. Meanwhile, reports maintain that the show is most likely going to return by the summer of 2018 both in the United Kingdom and in the United States.

BBC has yet to officially mark a date for the premiere of "Poldark" series 4. But if fans would recall, the show had seen several summer release schedules in the part.

It is also important to note that a major hint on the show's return was given by no less than its writer, Debbie Horsfield, who earlier told Radio Times: "I think it has held its own over the summer and so I am guessing that – and it is a guess – that there's no reason to change that."

Summer is usually not the best pick for a TV show premiere. However, Horsfield explained in the same interview how the weather in U.K. affects "Poldark's" schedule of release.

"The thing about the English weather is it's so terrible and it's still raining outside anyway so people stay in to watch TV. Everyone's pleased with the viewing figures and so many people are watching," Horsfield said.

Despite the lack of official announcements from BBC, Cartermatt speculated on the possible release dates of "Poldark" series 4 in the U.S. and the U.K.

According to the report, UK viewers are likely to see the premiere much earlier in June 10, 2018, which is close to the previous schedules the show had in the country.

Meanwhile, Cartermatt suggested that fans in the United States might be able to start watching the show on Sept. 23, 2018. The report explained that airing the first episode in late September for the US viewers will benefit the show's TV ratings since its finale will not have to compete with major annual shows such as the American Music Awards.