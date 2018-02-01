'Pong' TV Game Show Now In The Works

Wikimedia Commons/Pong 'Pong' TV game show is now in the works.

A TV show based on the classic on the 70s classic video game Pong is now in the works. The show, dubbed "Million Dollar Pong," will be produced Atari in partnership with Scott Sternberg, the veteran producer behind game shows such as "Kid's Wheel of Fortune," "The Gong Show," "Hollywood Squares," "Catch 21," and more.

"'Pong' is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people," said Sternberg. "It's not often we get the chance to develop a game show concept around such an iconic brand. I can't wait to give people the chance to see, experience and play a brand new 'Pong.'"

So far, no network has yet been attached to the show. Neither Sternberg nor Atari has also come out with a release date. However, given that it is based on "Pong," it's very likely that it will borrow elements of the video game.

"Pong" was originally released in 1972 and was touted as the title that heralded the entire video game industry. Known for its iconic 2D graphics and table-tennis-like play, players were given control one of two white lines that batted a white dot back and forth across the screen. To score, players must send the dot or "ball" past the lines or "paddles."

As for "Pong" developer Atari, the company itself has been among the pioneers of the video game industry and manages a library of titles that include "Asteroids," "Centipede," "Missile Command," and "RollerCoaster Tycoon." Currently, "Million Dollar Pong" is the first game show to be based on one of the company's properties.

"Our brand and our portfolio of games are known to many people around the world so it is a natural fit to bring them to television," said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "We are proud to team-up with Scott and have him join our brand because his expertise will help create a truly remarkable television show for everyone to enjoy."