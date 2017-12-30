'Pop Team Epic' Premiere Date, Latest News: Surreal Comedy Anime to Debut in January

Pop Team Epic Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese comedy anime series, “Pop Team Epic,” based on the four-panel webcomic and digital manga series written and illustrated by Bukubu Okawa.

Two promotional videos, as well as an official premiere date, has been released for the upcoming Japanese comedy anime series, "Pop Team Epic."

The videos were initially launched during the advance screening for the anime that was held at Tokyo's Ciemart Shinjuku Theater earlier this month. However, instead of previewing what the anime will be all about, the videos feature different people out on the street.

The shorter 15-second video shows people seemingly expressing disbelief and excitement over the official broadcast dates for "Popo Team Epic," which is also known as "Poptepipic."

On the other hand, the longer 60-second video features a fan talking about his love of anime and Japanese sailor uniforms while the mascots of the two series protagonists peek from inside a van. They eventually interact in the latter part of the video.

YouTube/KING RECORDS

The series is based on a surreal four-panel comedy webcomic and digital manga series written and illustrated by Bukubu Okawa, who also goes by the name bkub Okawa. It debuted on Takeshobo's "Manga Life Win" website in 2014 and has subsequently been released in several other seasons until it ended in 2015.

It tells the story of two 14-year-old girls named Popuko — who is the quick-tempered short one and is being voiced by Mikako Komatsu — and Pipimi — who is the calm, tall one and is voiced by Sumire Uesaka. The story summary page on the series' site simply quotes, "There is no darkness but ignorance," from the Shakespearean comedy play, "Twelfth Night."

The series, which will be comprised of 12 episodes, is being animated by the Japanese animation studio, Kamikaze Douga, and produced by King Records. Jun Aoki and Aoi Umeki are collaborating as series directors, with Aoki taking charge of the series scripts, while Umeki handles concept design works.

"Pop Team Epic" premieres on Saturday, Jan. 6, late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX1 and BS11. It will also air on AT-X starting on Monday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 p.m. JST and on Tochigi TV on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 11 p.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.