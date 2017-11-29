Popular Korean Boy Group BTS Graces the 'Ellen' Show

BTS The seven-member group recently performed their hit single "DNA" at the 2017 American Music Awards.

World-renowned Korean boy band BTS guested on "Ellen" and rendered a highly energetic performance of their popular single "Mic Drop." All the seven members of the group were present on the show, including J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V.

After preparing an interpreter to help her out during the interview, DeGeneres found out that some members of the popular band actually speak English fluently. RM revealed that back when he was young, his parents would always have him watch the American sitcom "Friends," and that's when he started to learn English.

"Actually, my English teacher was a sitcom, 'Friends.' Back in the day, when I was, like 15, it was like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch 'Friends.' I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I'm the lucky one," he said.

RM went on to say that he initially watched "Friends" with Korean subtitles and then with English subtitles. Eventually, he got rid of the subtitles altogether. As a token, DeGeneres gifted BTS with a merchandise from the popular sitcom.

Meanwhile, the highlight of BTS' guesting was their performance of their popular release "Mic Drop." The group previously performed "DNA," also from their record-breaking "Love Yourself: Her" album, earlier this month at the 2017 American Music Awards, driving the entire house crazy because of their outstanding choreography and audience appeal.

Shortly after the said performance, RM told in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the support they got from fans that night was like a wonderful dream. "It was like there was millions of people standing and fans were screaming in front of us. We cannot forget it for a lifetime," he said.

According to BTS member Suga, their music is meant to connect with people around the world and share the same message regardless of their language.

BTS appeared on the Nov. 27 episode of "Ellen."