Porsche Claims Mission E Won't Have Tesla's Performance Limits

Porsche official website Promotional picture for Porsche Mission E.

In response to the inevitable head-to-head, Porsche decided to make the opening salvos in order to prove which electric vehicle is better. The German automaker claims that its new Mission E will not have the performance limits that Tesla has and will be able including the capability to sustain top speed "for long periods."

Company EV head Stefan Weckbach has promised that their new model is capable of "reproducible" performance that Tesla can't match. He drew attention to the American company's Model S which according to him is only capable of going from 0-60 mph "twice."

Weckbach also noted that the Model S cannot sustain full speed for significant stretches. Such performance limits, according to him, are non-existent on the new Porsche Mission E.

He also reiterated some of the model's capabilities particularly its rapid-charging, which allows for 250 miles of driving from a 20-minute top-up. The car is also relatively practical with decent seating and even more decent cargo space with around 3.5 cubic feet of storage.

Weckbach's claims are great however, they are only partly true. While Tesla did implement such limits on both the consecutive and overall uses of its Launch Control feature to prevent premature wear on their vehicles, it had dropped them months ago.

Nevertheless, Porsche does have the argument going for it when it comes to sustained speed. For an EV to achieve such a feat, a massive amount of cooling is needed, the coolant that isn't present in Tesla's upscale models such as the Model S. The only exception is the new Roadster but it's the exception rather than the norm.

While the title of the best electric vehicle on the market is still too close to call, those who have been sold on Weckbach's sales pitch don't have to worry about running out of juice. Like Tesla, the infrastructure is already in place in the form of 189 US dealerships fitted with 800-volt high-speed chargers. The company is also working with "other organizations" on a network of charging ports which should take care of long trips across the country.