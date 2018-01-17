Porsche Mission E Price, Specs, Release Date: Car Expected To Compete With Tesla's Model S

Porsche Porsche's concept for "Mission E"

Details of Porsche's first fully electric car, the Porsche Mission E, have purportedly been leaked ahead of its debut. While it appears that the car is destined to go against Tesla's Model S and Model X, the vehicle appears to address a slightly different market with its D-size interior.

The sleek new electric car will be sold in three specifications coming in at either 402 bhp, 536 bhp or 670 bhp. This is similar to the Model S which clocks in between a claimed 382 to 691 HP. It also has a two-speed transmission and is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds.

The Porsche Mission E has a top speed of a top speed of 155 mph and while automaker has yet to provide the details on the vehicle's battery size, it can reportedly travel 300 miles on a single charge. Coupled with fast-charging capabilities that can top up 80 percent of the battery in just 20 minutes, the car is definitely a compelling choice for buyers.

In terms of comfort, Porsche promises greater interior space thanks in part to the location of the electric powertrain and battery packs. The front and rear suicide doors open out to create greater access to the cabin, which seats four passengers, each of whom will have their own bucket-seat in the high-end interior.

The driver's head up display is curved and features five different dials giving different information. At the center are two screens that give the driver control over everything from audio to navigation.

Overall, the Porsche Mission E retains a supercar-like exterior with its aggressive profile while at the same time provides the power worthy of its looks. As for price, the vehicle is expected to start around $75,000 and $80,000 when it goes on sale in 2019.