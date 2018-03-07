Porsche Unveils Its Answer to the Tesla Model X

Porsche has Tesla in its mind as it rolls out the new Mission E Cross Turismo, an all-electric, four-door sedan that is poised to take some mindshare off the Tesla Model S. It's still a concept car for now, but Porsche has been working on the design with an eventual production roll-out likely in its sights.

"The Mission E Cross Turismo new concept study reflects our vision of pure electric mobility in the form of an all-electric sports car for an active lifestyle. With four doors, four individual seats and a Turismo rear end that provides even more space for all your requirements," Porsche touts their new idea car on its official website.

Porsche The Mission E Cross Turismo new concept study is Porsche's own take on a pure electric vehicle in the form of an all-electric sports car.

It's this combination of refined styling and rugged accents that will have heads turning every time a Misson E makes its way down the road, as The Verge noted. As a concept car, the design highlights may be aimed for impact rather than production practicalities for now, such as the dancing LED lights around the Porsche logo at the rear, which, itself, glows as well.

The car is understated but futuristic inside and out, with the interior decked in stark white and black highlighted by angular designs all throughout. Porsche has coined a term for the Mission E Cross Turismo, calling it a "Cross Utility Vehicle" or "CUV."

The CUV concept is the carmaker's idea of a refined version of an SUV, which combines refinement with sporty, rugged elements like reinforced wheel arches, thicker tires, fog lamps and a raised riding height.

The Cross Turismo has a range of more than 311 miles on a single charge, and Porsche's custom 800-volt charger design lets the Mission E charge up 249 miles of that in just 15 minutes, as Business Insider noted.

With Porsche still looking into getting the car into production, more details could be available over the coming months.