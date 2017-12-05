(Photo: Instagram/postmalone) Post Malone.

Post Malone's highly anticipated upcoming album "Beerbongs and Bentleys" was supposed to be released at the start of the month. Needless to say, this did not come to pass, and the rapper had an explanation for it.

On Twitter, the 21-year-old broke the bad news that it might be a while before fans will get to hear new music from him, saying that he will need more time to polish the album to perfection before getting it out there.

[Hey] guys, I know a lot of you guys were expecting a project today, it won't be dropping for a little while. I'm sorry to let you down, but I need to make sure this album is perfect for you. I'm gonna keep working my a-s off and make the best f—g album ever. I love ya.

Unfortunately, Malone did not provide a new release date for the album, but for many fans, an elongated waiting time would not hurt so long as it will make for a better release. Either way, it is not like they would mind the longer waiting game anyway.

Malone's collaboration song with 21 Savage titled "Rockstar" continues to be a runaway success almost three months since it was released.

Despite taking a hit in the number of streams the song did get boost in all-format audience the past week, allowing it to continue its domination on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

"Rockstar" marked eighth consecutive week at number one, which means it has enjoyed the top spot for a total of 10 weeks now, a feat that makes the hit the eleventh song in the history of the chart to tally double digits at number one.

In line with this, Malone and 21 Savage's song is at the same time the top song in the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for an eighth week each.