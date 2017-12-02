(Photo: Instagram/postmalone) Post Malone.

Post Malone's new album, "Beerbongs and Bentleys," did not arrive Dec. 1 as expected.

The rapper has been working away on his next release, which he said would drop Dec. 1 at midnight. However, Malone currently being in hot water might have affected the big day.

Two weeks ago, the 20-year-old earned backlash for his comments in an interview with a Polish publication that hip-hop is not the way to go "if you're looking to cry, if you're looking to think about life."

There's great hip-hop songs where they talk about life and they really spit that real s—t, but right now, you know, there's not a lot of people talking about s—t. Whenever I wanna cry, whenever I wanna sit down and have a nice cry, I'll listen to some, like, Bob Dylan.

Malone has already taken to Twitter to clarify his comments, saying that it was the alcohol talking in what he described as a "beer-tasting interview."

It's funny, because who the f—k am I to tell you don't listen to this, and whenever you wanna feel something, don't listen to this. Or who am I to tell you that you should feel a certain way when listening to something?

Despite this, however, Malone continues to earn critics including Earl Sweatshirt and Vince Staples with the latest being Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97. On Instagram, the radio host was no holds barred in slamming the "Rockstar" artist:

Post Malone, I'm done giving you passes bro. You got a pass for braids, which is not common. You got a pass for the n-word thing that happened on Snapchat... So, either leave hip-hop and go make music in another genre or start showing respect for hip-hop.

Rosenberg went on to say that while hip-hop might not be Malone's go-to for "emotion or important things," for him, "Hip-hop has been the soundtrack of every important day of my life and many people like me and all around the world of every different background. So, start showing respect for hip-hop or get out."

It is uncertain whether this criticism affected Malone's supposed album release, but the rapper claimed via Twitter that he wanted to perfect the album hence the delay.