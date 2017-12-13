(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/The Come Up Show from Canada) Post Malone recently apologized for the delayed release of his new album.

Post Malone fans will have to wait a bit longer to hear his new album.

The "Congratulations" rapper announced earlier this month that "Beerbongs & Bentleys" has been delayed. Initially slated to arrive Dec. 1, the album has been pushed back to a later date. Malone took to Twitter to apologize to his fans but he did not offer a definitive release date for his new project.

"[H]ey guys, i know a lot of you guys were expecting a project today, it won't be dropping for a little while. I'm sorry to let you down, but i need to make sure this album is perfect for you. I'm gonna keep working my ass off and make the best f— album ever. i love ya," he wrote.

In November, the 22-year-old suggested that his second album will drop on the first week of December. Many fans were excited about the news since the project was actually expected to come out in June of this year.

The New York native first gained major recognition in February 2015 when he released "White Iverson." Although he has already released a bevy of hit tracks, including his chart-topping collaboration with 21 Savage titled "rockstar," the young artist still believes his other records cannot outmatch his debut track.

Posty caught up with Nardwuar earlier this week and he mentioned that he used to perform "White Iverson" two times during his concerts. He did it because he is convinced that he lacked other strong songs from his lineup.

"I used to get a lot of shit for it," Malone said, referring to the Allen Iverson-inspired single. He further stated that at the time, he only had around three songs that have been released.

He added, "I still only have one good song, but I had to do it first and I had to do it last 'cause no one knew who the hell I was."