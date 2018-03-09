Power Morphicon Official Site This year’s Power Morphicon Convention will be held on Aug. 17-19 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The set of guests has been announced for this year's Power Morphicon.

According to Tokusatsu Network, the Power Rangers-themed convention has added a host of new names to its roster of guests. It will be in line with the upcoming 25th anniversary of the long-running "Power Rangers" franchise.

Ron Wasserman, who is best known as the composer of the "Go Go Power Rangers," theme for the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (MMPR)," will be dropping by together with Jason Ybarra, who portrayed Baboo in "MMPR." Baboo was one of Lord Zedd and Rita Repulsa's henchmen and was part of a duo with Squatt.

Roger Velasco, who played Carlos Vallerte, a.k.a. Green Turbo Ranger in the 1997 series "Power Rangers Turbo," has also been added to the guest list. Velasco also played the Black Space Ranger in the 1998 series, "Power Rangers in Space."

Other former Rangers who will be attending the convention include Valerie Vernon, who was Kendrix Morgan, a.k.a. Pink Galaxy Ranger in the 1999 series "Power Rangers Lost Galaxy"; Michael Copon, who was Lucas Kendall, a.k.a. Time Force Blue in the 2001 series "Power Rangers Time Force"; Jessica Rey, who was Alyssa Enrilé, a.k.a. White Wild Force Ranger in 2002 series "Power Rangers Wild Force"; Adam Tuominen, who was Hunter Bradley, a.k.a. Crimson Thunder Ranger in the 2003 series "Power Rangers Ninja Storm"; and Kevin Duhaney, who was Ethan James, a.k.a. Blue Dino Ranger in the 2004 series, "Power Rangers Dino Thunder."

The cast of the 2005 series "Power Rangers S.P.D. (Space Patrol Delta)" who will be coming to the convention include Brandon Jay McLaren, who was Jack Landors, a.k.a. S.P.D. Red Ranger; and Monica May, who was Elizabeth Delgado, a.k.a. S.P.D. Yellow Ranger. Camille Hyde, who portrayed Shelby Watkins, a.k.a. Dino Charge Pink Ranger, in the 2015 series "Power Rangers Dino Charge" is also expected to be at the event.

Creators who will be gracing the event include Michi Yamato, best known as the creator of the independent live-action special effects web series, "Fujiyama Ichiban"; and Kyle Higgins, who gave life to the villainous Lord Drakkon for the Boom! Studios "Power Rangers" comics.

Power Morphicon 2018 is happening on Aug. 17–19 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Fans can check out the event's official site for additional information, future updates, and ticket prices.