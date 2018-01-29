Power Morphicon 2018 Latest News: More Guests and List of Activities Revealed

Power Morphicon Official Site This year’s Power Morphicon Convention will be held on Aug. 17-19 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Additional celebrity guests have been announced for this year's Power Morphicon event.

The main cast from the recently concluded "Power Rangers Ninja Steel" will reportedly be making a guest appearance at the Power Morphicon 2018 which will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California later this year.

"Power Rangers Ninja Steel" is the 24th addition to the long-running "Power Rangers" franchise. It is based on the 2015–2016 Japanese live-action special effects series, "Shuriken Sentai Ninninger," which is, in turn, the 39th entry in Toei's "Super Sentai" series.



Its main cast includes William Shewfelt as Brody Romera, a.ka. Ninja Steel Red; Peter Sudarso as Preston Tien, a.k.a. Ninja Steel Blue; Nico Greetham as Calvin Maxwell, a.k.a. Ninja Steel Yellow; Zoe Robins as Hayley Foster, a.k.a. Ninja Steel White; Chrysti Ane as Sarah Thompson, a.k.a. Ninja Steel Pink; and Jordi Webber as Levi Weston, a.k.a. Ninja Steel Gold.

The cast has recently returned on television for the series' second season titled "Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel."

The upcoming event, which will be held on Aug. 17–19, has previously announced former "Power Rangers" actor, Jason David Frank as its first guest. Frank is best known for playing fan-favorite character Tommy Oliver from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." Frank will be at the convention on Saturday, Aug. 18, only.

Frank was most recently seen on an episode of "My Morphin Life" season 4 together with fellow "Power Rangers" actor David Yost, who is best known as Billy Cranston on "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

The two actors teamed up with the Clothe a Child ministry last Christmas to provide brand new clothes to some amazing kids. This episode has also fueled speculations of Yost's possible appearance at the upcoming event.

Registration begins on Wednesday, Aug. 1, at 8 a.m. PST. Information on membership options and prices can be found on the event's official site.

Some of the activities at the event include a Welcome Party on the first day, a Power Morphicon Prom and Cosplay Contest on the second day, and a Power Rangers Custom Toy Contest on the final day.

Attendees will also have a chance to purchase an event exclusive legacy figure art of Lord Drakkon from the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" comic series.