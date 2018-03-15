'Power' News: Starz Orders Season 6 Renewal Ahead Of Season 5 Premiere

Facebook/Power.Starz The unlikely alliance between former enemies Kanan (Curtis Jackson), Tommy (Joseph Sikora), and Ghost (Omari Hardwick) in 'Power' season 5.

Starz gave the greenlight for the return of "Power" for its sixth season before the network air the premiere episode of season 5 in July.

"As Power wraps production on Season 5, we want to acknowledge and thank our spectacular Power team for producing another great season," Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnik said in a statement as reported by TVLine. "We are also pleased to announce a pick-up for Season 6."

The report also mentioned that executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who also portray the role of Kanan Starks in the series, will have his directorial debut in season 6.

The series centers on the life of James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a posh nightclub owner who is trying to get away from his connection with the illegal drug networks.

Aside from Hardwick, the series also stars Joseph Sikora as Ghost's confidante Tommy Egan, Naturi Naughton as Ghost's ferocious wife Tasha, and Lela Loren as Assistant US Attorney Angela Valdez, Ghost's other lover.

Meanwhile, a new promo image for "Power" season 5 showed Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan working walking together.

It can be remembered that towards the end of season 4, Ghost forged an unexpected alliance with his former enemy Kanan to fight their common nemesis Dre Coleman (Rotimi Akinosho). Tommy in particular had a lot of reasons to run after Dre, since he betrayed him and stole all of his contacts in the illegal drug distribution business. Kanan will also retaliate with his protégé for double crossing him.

Other reports revealed that Ghost will also face Councilman Tate (Larenz Tate) in the upcoming season. He once asked the shady politician for a favor in the past but will soon find himself running after the councilman in the upcoming season.

The fifth season of "Power" will be aired by Starz on Sunday, July 1, at 9 p.m. EST.