'Power Rangers' Reboot Sequel News: Cast Reveals Plans In Case Sequel Gets A Go Signal

Facebook/PowerRangersMovie The cast of 'Power Rangers' reboot movie

Lionsgate Films has yet to announce if they have plans to release a sequel for Dean Israelite's "Power Rangers" movie, but one of its lead stars already have some ideas about the possible upcoming installment of the film.

In an interview with Inverse, actor RJ Cyler shared his plans in case the sequel of the "Power Rangers" reboot will be announced by the film outfit.

According to the actor, his character named Billy Cranston/Blue Ranger will be the same except he will become more comfortable because he knows that his friends will support him no matter what.

"Billy has something else to do other than blow stuff up," the 22-year-old actor also said. "He doesn't just have science, he has Jason and Zack and Kimberly. In the second movie, you'll definitely see more of a confident person. He'll be more strong of a person."

Cyler also explained that in the recently released film, his character can be described as a misunderstood teenager from Angel Grove High who tends to talk to his late father whenever he feels lonely. The actor explained that when Billy lost his father, he felt like he also lost the onley person who loves him. ""He's close to his mom, but she wasn't into the science-y aspect that made that relationship between his papa mesh, the actor also said. You get to be my dad, you're a geek like me, you don't judge me for anything? I like that."

Meanwhile, Cyler's co-star Dacre Montgomery also claimed in an interview with The Wrap that he and the rest of the cast all want to do a "Power Rangers" reboot sequel. "I actually don't think it's out of sight, but if it does, we'd be very excited to do a sequel," the "Stranger Things" actor stated.

The production is expected to announce a "Power Rangers" reboot soon.