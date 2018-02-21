Power Rangers Official Site Promotional image for the American live-action superhero series “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.” It is the 24th title in the long-running "Power Rangers" franchise, and is the second season of the previously concluded "Ninja Steel."

The hippest video game is about to hit Summer Cove High on the next episode of the American live-action superhero series, "Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel."

In the official preview for the upcoming fifth episode titled "Game Plan," Brody (William Shewfelt), a.k.a. the Ninja Steel Red Ranger, is trying to get his team started on the day's training session and is thinking of getting them to do some balance drills for starters. However, every member of his team is too focused on their hand-held gaming consoles to pay any attention to him.

YouTube/Power Rangers

He then regrets ever letting Preston (Peter Sudarso), a.k.a. the Ninja Steel Blue Ranger, introduce this particularly addictive game to them, before realizing that the man himself has not even shown up for practice.

It is eventually revealed that Madame Odius has a hand in bringing this addictive game to the young heroes' hands. Game Goblin, who takes on the appearance of a tiny chameleon in the game, has been feeding off of the energy he gets from every person tapping on the addictive console.

Four of the Rangers will then be teleported into the game, where they will have to face off against Game Goblin's true form. The irony of it is that Preston himself will unknowingly be powering up the enemy by continuing to play the game.

How can the young heroes hope to defeat their enemy in an unfamiliar turf, while also missing two of their members? Has Madame Odius finally hit on the most effective way to bring the Rangers down and steal the Ninja Nexus Prism?

More importantly, how can Preston and Aiden/Levi (Jordi Webber), a.k.a. the Ninja Steel Gold Ranger, possibly help out from where they are? Will Preston realize that he's being used by the enemy against his own teammates soon enough to throw the game and start doing his part?

"Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel" airs on Saturdays at 12 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.