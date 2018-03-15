'Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel' Episode 8 Spoilers: Brody Gets Framed for Theft at School

Power Rangers official site Promotional image for the American live-action superhero series “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.” It is the 24th title in the long-running "Power Rangers" franchise, and is the second season of the previously concluded "Ninja Steel."

Brody (William Shewfelt), a.k.a. Ninja Steel Red, gets in trouble at school in the upcoming final episode of "Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel" before the summer hiatus.

According to the brief synopsis released for episode 8, aptly titled "Caught Red Handed," Brody gets accused of stealing something from one of his teachers. What could the nature of this theft be? Will Brody really take something from his teacher, or could this be just a simple case of misunderstanding?

Is someone out to frame the poor guy, and if so who could it possibly be? More importantly, will this accusation cause any problems for him and his duties as Ninja Steel Red?

A preview clip that has been released for the episode reveals that the missing item in question is a compass. Brody also confirms to his team that he is not the one who took it. However, since he refuses to lie and say that he's guilty, he now has to stay in school for the remainder of the day while his team members are out camping in the woods.

He does, however, make it just in time to save his team from an attack of a new dice-wielding monster. But will he still be able to come back and do it again should worse comes to worst?

"Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel" airs on Saturdays at 12 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.

The series will then go on a summer hiatus, and no official date has been announced for the series' return yet. According to ComicBook.com, fans can expect Brody and the rest of the Ninja Steel Rangers back no later than summer for a special commemorative episode celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary.

"Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel" features footage from the 2015–2016 Japanese live-action special effects series, "Shuriken Sentai Ninninger," which is part of the long-running "Super Sentai" franchise.