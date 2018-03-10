Power Rangers Official Site Promotional image for the American live-action superhero series “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.” It is the 24th title in the long-running "Power Rangers" franchise, and is the second season of the previously concluded "Ninja Steel."

The summer hiatus is approaching for the American live-action superhero series "Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel." But first, Sarah Thompson (Chrysti Ane), a.k.a. Pink Ranger, and Brody Romero (William Shewfelt), a.k.a. Red Ranger, will each be facing a challenge that may be far tougher than their Ranger duties.

In episode 7, titled "Need for Speed," Sarah will try to use a strange new technology in a bid to break the world hoverboard speed record.

Sarah, no doubt, is the brains of the team, and her dream of becoming a great engineer drives her to keep creating and developing new gadgets whenever the Power Rangers need them. And in a two-minute clip previewing the upcoming episode, it looks like they will be needing all the speed they could get with the arrival of Speedwing (voiced by Ian Hughes), the lightning fast Galactic Ninja, dubbed as "The Fastest Ninja Alive."

YouTube/Power Rangers

On the other hand, episode 8 titled "Caught Red-Handed" will see Brody getting accused of stealing something from one of his teachers. What could this thing be, and how will Brody end up being blamed for its loss?

Episode 7 will air on March 10, while episode 8 will air on March 17. Scheduled reruns have reportedly been set for March 31 and April 1. No official date has been announced for the series' return; however, ComicBook.com advises fans to expect Brody and the rest of the Ninja Steel Rangers back around late summer for a special episode commemorating the franchise's 25th anniversary.

Not much information has been revealed yet for the planned special, but actor Jason Faunt, who played both Wes Collins and Alex in "Power Rangers Time Force," teases that there will definitely be "some good stuff coming up."

"Everyone's going to be happy," Faunt said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "The 25th anniversary is coming up, so they'll be doing some special stuff for that. That's all I can say," he added.

"Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel" airs on Saturdays at 12 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.