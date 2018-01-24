'Power' Season 5 News: Starz Releases New Trailer Despite Being Dropped by Optimum

Facebook/Power.Starz A promotional photo of Starz's TV series "Power."

Recent reports have revealed that despite the fact that Starz network was dropped by Optimum, they have reassured fans by releasing a new trailer for "Power," which is set to return with its fifth season. Further reports also indicate that "Power" season 5 will feature some emotional moments.

"We are focused on providing the best content experience for our customers and continually evaluate which channels meet their needs and preferences relative to the cost of the programming imposed by content owners," Altice USA, which owns Optimum, said in a statement, as reported by Deadline. "Given that Starz is available to all consumers directly through Starz' own over-the-top streaming service, we don't believe it makes sense to charge all of our customers for Starz programming, particularly when their viewership is declining and the majority of our customers don't watch Starz."

Despite the ongoing conflict, Starz has released a new trailer for "Power," which was meant to reassure the fans that the series will be returning. The trailer picks up were the previous season left off and it was met with excitement and appreciation from the fans who have so far been certain that "Power" will not be making it back to the big screen.

Further reports reveal that the first episode of "Power" season 5 will begin with Raina's (Donshea Hopkins) funeral, whose death was the major shock of the previous season. Furthermore, it seems that Tommy (Joseph Sikora), Kanan (Curtis Jackson), and Ghost (Omari Hardwick) working together to take down Dre (Rotimi Akinosho), who found an ally in Jimenez cartel. "Power" season 5 is currently in production and there is no specific release date as of yet. However, fans are expecting the series to return sometime in summer this year. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.