'Power' Season 5 Spoilers: 50 Cent Shares Teasers on What's Next for Kanan

Facebook/Power.Starz Promo photo for 'Power'

Kanan (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson) might be in serious danger when "Power" returns for season 5.

50 Cent recently dropped a cryptic teaser about a potential major plot twist for season 5. The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scene photo from season 5. The image showed 50 Cent as Kanan with Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) lying unconscious in the trunk of his car.

"POWER season 5, l change my mind f--k this kid and Ghost. l want my f---in corners back. #denofthieves #theoath," he wrote in the caption.

The show is known for its surprising twists and turns, and 50 Cent's recent snap suggested that Kanan may turn on Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and head out to kidnap his son Tariq. If Kanan will indeed do that, it will surely be a huge surprise to viewers considering how the last installment wrapped up.

In season 4, Kanan appeared to have made peace with Ghost. The two characters have actually patched things up and settled their differences at the end of the season. It remains to be seen how Ghost reacts to Kanan's move against him.

Meanwhile, a new video from season 5 has been released and it shows a scene featuring Kanan and Ghost. The duo are seen sitting inside a parked car while having a conversation about their childhood memories. Kanan also points out that Ghost has the ability to be a parent to Tommy (Joseph Sikora).

Naturi Naughton teased earlier this week that tensions will continue to rise between Ghost and Tasha (Naughton). "I don't know what I can tell you without giving too much away," the actress told The Shade Room (via Digital Spy). "Just expect a lot of drama, a lot of pain. My daughter's dead. A lot of fighting between Tasha and Ghost."

"Power" season 5 is expected to premiere sometime in June 2018 on Starz.