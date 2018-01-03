Facebook/Power.Starz Promo photo for 'Power'

Optimum reportedly cancelled the fifth season of "Power," but the stars of the show continue to fight to keep it on the air.

Digital Spy revealed that as of Jan. 1, Optimum have ended its ties with Starz network. This means that it will no longer air the crime drama thriller starring Omari Hardwick as New York nightclub owner James St. Patrick.

The actor confirmed the news on Instagram saying that the show was pulled out. He also asked his fans to launch a petition to tell Optimum to air the upcoming episodes from "Power" season 5.

50 Cent, one of the show's executive producers who also portrays the role of series antagonist Kanan Starks, also dropped the news about the removal of Starz in Optimum. This prompted him to ask his Instagram followers to make their voices heard and demand to keep the premium network in the cable service provider.