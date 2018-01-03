'Power' Season 5 Updates: Actors Urge Fans To Launch A Petition For Optimum And Starz To Air The Show
Optimum reportedly cancelled the fifth season of "Power," but the stars of the show continue to fight to keep it on the air.
Digital Spy revealed that as of Jan. 1, Optimum have ended its ties with Starz network. This means that it will no longer air the crime drama thriller starring Omari Hardwick as New York nightclub owner James St. Patrick.
The actor confirmed the news on Instagram saying that the show was pulled out. He also asked his fans to launch a petition to tell Optimum to air the upcoming episodes from "Power" season 5.
5: I’m telling y’all...they dropped us. Ace Boom: No comment O: wtf? Kanan/Tommy/Ghost: Thas that dumb shit. -ironically i post this while walking to the locker room to wish my guys luck in the game. I think about the beautiful thing about my former world of sports vs. my present. The ball truly don’t lie. You either make the play or you don’t. You either perform at a high level or you wallow in mediocrity. You either become one of the great teams of all times while becoming a unique player or you are never spoken about. We as a team within this industry of television...have become one of the more special ones to ever suit up. & yet in still....certain folk refuse to not only give us our due, they have stupidly chosen to not even allow us to perform anymore for you the millions of beast coast fans. -Fans: Tell @Optimum to bring back POWER! Don’t miss the next season! Call 844-71-STARZ and tell them no! #KeepSTARZ
50 Cent, one of the show's executive producers who also portrays the role of series antagonist Kanan Starks, also dropped the news about the removal of Starz in Optimum. This prompted him to ask his Instagram followers to make their voices heard and demand to keep the premium network in the cable service provider.
Altice USA, the owner of Optimum TV digital cable service, reportedly told Deadline that Starz refused to sign for a short-term contract extension before the deadline scheduled at the end of 2017. According to the service provider, they might have to charge their subscribers more than the Starz's stand-alone streaming service if they agreed to its demands.
Starz, on the other hand, claimed that Altice refused to negotiate on terms that will benefit their shared customers. "Altice wanted a drastic reduction in price that was totally inconsistent with the market and flew in the face of the record popularity of our programming. Quite simply, Starz wanted to negotiate a forward-looking agreement in the best interest of our two companies and our customers; Altice did not," the premium channel stated.
If both parties will not end up in a favorable agreement, the next episodes from "Power" season 5 will have no chance of airing anytime soon.