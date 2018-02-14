'Preacher' Season 3 Adds Four New Cast Members

Facebook/PreacherAMC Featured is a promotional image for "Preacher" season 3.

AMC has just added four new members to the cast of "Preacher" season 3. The network's adaptation of the popular title from Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin is reportedly significantly deviating from the source material, so it's interesting to see how the new season will turn out.

The four new cast additions will make up the L'Angell family and are relatively familiar faces on TV. Betty Buckley, who previously portrayed Dr. Karen Fletcher in M. Night Shaymalan's "Split," is playing Gran'ma Marie L'Angell in the upcoming season. She is described as a spiritist who is capable of casting spells and even bringing back the dead for a price. Joining her in the family is Colin Cunningham, who previously played the rebellious John Pope in the TNT series "Falling Skies." He also previously appeared in the SYFY series "Blood Drive" as Julian Slinkin. In the upcoming AMC series, he will play TC, who is described as the loyal caretaker and soldier for Gran'ma. He's the type who tells people about his perversions whether he's asked or not.

Buckley and Cunningham are reportedly playing regular roles in the series, while the other two, "Nashville" stars Jeremy Childs and Liz McGeever, are joining the series as recurring characters. In the series, Childs will play Jody, TC's "murderous pal." He is described as a big and daunting man who emanates danger. He is also the enforcer for Gran'ma and the only man that Jesse has never ever been able to take down in a fight.

As for McGeever, she will play the capable and efficient Christina, whose face helps her with her business. She is described as someone who hates her job and whose dreams in life are thwarted by her need to protect her child.

"Preacher" season 3 does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to come out sometime this year.