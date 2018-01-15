The announcement of a baby's arrival usually sparks happy news but not too many people seem pleased with "Fixer Upper" host Joanna Gaines' decision to have another child with her husband Chip Gaines. After the couple confirmed the coming of their fifth child, social media netizens blasted the HGTV stars for the pregnancy.

HGTV Chip and Joanna Gaines are the host of HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

Viewers of "Fixer Upper" swarmed the couple's social media pages to call out the hosts for what some described as an irresponsible decision. Critics blasted the Gaineses for contributing to overpopulation since they already have four kids -- Drake, 12, Ella Rose, 11, Duke 9 and Emmie Kay, 7.

Other also slammed the couple for choosing to have another child to save their marriage. Fans assumed that the Gaineses' relationship was on the rocks after the couple confirmed in October that "Fixer Upper" would end after the fifth season. Despite Chip saying that they wanted to quit the show to spend more time with their growing kids, fans don't seem convinced of their reason.

"The 'We're back together sex kid' never fixes a marriage," a viewer wrote in the comments, according to reports. "Just means one more kid, the marriage is still broken, and now the kid has to do pay for broken marriage sex."

The Gainses, however, don't appear to be paying attention to the criticisms. They continue to share a photo of Joanna's baby belly on their various online accounts.

Joanna said her husband is so sure that their new baby is going to be another boy. Though they did not confirm when the baby's due, it's speculated that Joanna could give birth before the summer is over.

Meanwhile, "Fixer Upper" season 5 premiered on Nov. 21, 2017 on HGTV. The eighth episode of the season will air on Tuesday, Jan 16, at 9:00 p.m. EST.