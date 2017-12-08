'Pregnant' Khloe Kardashian Engaged? KUWTK Star Planning Intimate Wedding to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning an intimate wedding to Tristan Thompson. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (KUWTK) star supposedly wants to get married after giving birth.

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Khloe Kardashian has not confirmed if she's pregnant or engaged to Tristan Thompson.

Reports relayed that the Kardashian sister wants to get married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles in the middle of 2018 and then have another wedding celebration in Canada. This way, Thompson's extended family could also witness their union.

"Khloe is going to include fun, quirky personal details that really highlight their personalities," the source revealed. "Khloe also thinks having the baby involved in some way would be cute."

The news comes as the press still hasn't gotten any confirmation that Kardashian is actually pregnant or engaged. No one has seen a ring on her finger and she's been trying to hide her baby bump from the public by wearing baggy clothes or jackets or holding a large bag in front of her.

Kardashian's pregnancy first surfaced in September. At that time, the assumptions were that she's already three months into her term. The rumors came out just days after Kardashian's youngest sister Kylie Jenner's pregnancy also surfaced.

Mom Kris Jenner then briefly spoke about being happy for her daughters in the press but she did not confirm the pregnancies outright. Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner clan drop clues and hints on social media about the pregnancies without actually saying any official word.

It's been over a year since Kardashian and Thompson first dated. The couple navigates a long-distance relationship since Kardashian is based in Los Angeles and Thompson, who plays for NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, is often on the road for the games. Despite their set-up, their relationship remains strong and they both also believe in monogamy.

"Connection is key," Kardashian shared on her subscription blog. "Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten."