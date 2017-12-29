Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Works Out Days After Hitting Back at Haters

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian as she attends the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 23, 2014.

Khloe Kardashian's belly may be getting bigger, but that does not mean she is going to let other parts of her body get bigger with it.

According to PEOPLE, the mother-to-be took to Snapchat recently to document herself working out with sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe's visible baby bump was also on display as she exercised.

The "Revenge Body" star is not going to let hateful comments stop her from staying fit and healthy. A few days ago, Khloe received some backlash from her followers who thought that she was exercising way too much, especially since she is expecting. However, the 33-year-old struck back on Twitter.

"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden," Khloe tweeted, linking to an article posted on fitpregnancy.com, "but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos!"

In her workout snaps prior to her tweet, Khloe said she was happy to be able to share videos of her exercising again after months of laying low. At the time, Khloe had yet to confirm the pregnancy rumors that first started in September.

In fact, it was only last week when the reality star finally announced her pregnancy to the world after keeping it private for so long. Khloe took to Instagram to share a photo of her bare baby bump which she accompanied with a lengthy, emotional caption.

"I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately," part of her caption read. "To enjoy our first precious moments just us."

Khloe is expecting her first child, said to be a baby boy, with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, with whom she moved in earlier this year.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.