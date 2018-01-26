Pregnant Kylie Jenner Finally Spotted With Baby Bump, Nervous About Giving Birth

Reuters/Mario Anzouni Reports claim Kylie Jenner is due to give birth to her first child this February.

After months of hiding, a pregnant Kylie Jenner has finally appeared with her baby bump for the world to see. Meanwhile, the mom-to-be is very nervous about giving birth.

Kylie was spotted strolling out on a construction site in Hidden Hills last Wednesday with mom Kris Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods, TMZ reports. She was wearing an all-black outfit and appeared to be having a struggle getting on their SUV because of her big baby bump.

From the looks of her big baby bump, Kylie should be giving birth anytime soon. According to a source from E! News, the reality star is very nervous about giving birth. But Kylie's sisters are "helping calm her fears" by telling her what to expect when the big moment happens.

But even though she's very nervous, Kylie is also excited to meet her little one. The source said that she's "counting down the days" until she can finally hold her baby girl.

She's "so excited to finally be a mom and have the baby in her arms," the source added.

Kylie's due date is reportedly this February, and the source revealed that she has everything ready for the big day. Kris also helped Kylie in preparing for the baby by giving her hand in setting up the nursery.

Everyone in the family is very much excited about meeting Kylie's little one.

Meanwhile, Kylie has already made plans on what she's going to do after she gives birth to her baby girl. The insider revealed that Kylie will be committing herself to a fitness and nutrition plan.

Although Kylie is enjoying her journey to motherhood, the source shared that she's "excited about losing baby weight and getting her body back" as well.

Given that Kylie is very secretive about the details of her pregnancy, baby names for her little one have yet to surface. Though reports already confirmed that Kylie's baby is a girl, the news have yet to be confirmed by the reality star herself.