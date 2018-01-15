Pregnant Kylie Jenner News, Updates: No Premature Labor for Kardashian Sister

Is a pregnant Kylie Jenner finally having labor pains? Rumors surfaced that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has gone into premature labor.

REUTERS/Mario Anzouni Fans think Kylie Jenner has given birth but she has not even confirmed if she's pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.

The buzz surrounding the reality TV star's baby's birth grew louder over the weekend when rumors surfaced that she checked into the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. TMZ, however, belied the rumors and stated that Jenner isn't due to give birth this January.

Jenner hasn't even publicly confirmed the pregnancy and took extreme measures to hide her baby bump. Since the news first surfaced that she's with child back in September, Jenner haven't been posting her usual sexy selfies to supposedly not put focus on her growing belly.

A source close to the family stated that the youngest of momager Kris Jenner's daughters chose not to address the pregnancy rumors in public because she wanted to keep this private. Having been in the limelight for half of her life, the 20-year-old allegedly longed to lay low on this aspect of her life.

"Her not being out is strictly personal preference," the source said. "She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private."

Meanwhile, another source said that construction of Jenner's baby nursery at her home has finished. The rest of her house, on the other hand, is being baby-proofed and she also found the right nurse to take care of the baby after the birth.

Even the father of her baby, rapper Travis Scott, kept everyone guessing about Jenner's pregnancy. The two began dating in April 2017 after Jenner split with boyfriend of two years, rapper Tyga.

Jenner's not the only Kardashian-Jenner with the baby news. Older sister Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed that she's with a child in a post on Instagram just right after the New Year. The 33-year-old reality star has been dating NBA player Tristan Thompson for a year.

Another sister Kim and her husband Kanye West are also expecting the arrival of their third child via surrogate soon. The couple, however, has not revealed the baby's birth date.