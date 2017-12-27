Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses With Khloe Kardashian in Christmas Photos

(Photo: YouTube/Kylie Cosmetics) Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian introduce their new lip line, while teasing at their pregnancy rumors.

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated the holidays with her family at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

The makeup mogul, who is reportedly expecting her first child — a baby girl — with beau Travis Scott, attended the bash with her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner. However, many fans initially thought Kylie was a no-show because she did not appear in any photos from the event shared on social media by her sisters.

To set the record straight, pregnant Khloe shared a photo proof that her fellow expecting mom was also at the party. Kylie showed off her long tresses that contrasted her previous bob hairstyle. The 20-year-old pouted for the camera with her sister while covering her baby bump with a leather jacket. She also wore a crop top for the occasion.

"Kylie looked great but didn't really draw any attention to her baby bump," an insider told PEOPLE magazine. "She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private."

It was previously reported that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered together at Kourtney's Calabasas, California house to celebrate Christmas. They all sported festive PJs as they shared presents and ate breakfast together.

That same day, Khloe quizzed her younger sister about her alleged absence during Kris' party. "Merry Christmas! People think you weren't there last night," Khloe told Kylie in one Snapchat video. "I was," the lip kit creator stated, prompting Khloe to respond: "She's a secret little bunny."

Last week, Khloe finally confirmed she's expecting her first baby with Tristan Thompson. She and Kylie are expected to give birth around the same time in 2018. There are speculations that the young entrepreneur will also be announcing her pregnancy anytime soon.

Kylie is still staying mum about her rumored pregnancy, but multiple sources previously confirmed she is already preparing for the arrival of her baby girl.