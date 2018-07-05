Pregnant Woman Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Gives Birth to Baby Nine Months After Tragic Concert

Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon The memorial held as a tribute for the victims of the tragic Las Vegas Shooting in October 2017.

Kami Biorkman finally met the person who saved her, her husband, and her parents from possible harm during the tragic Las Vegas shooting — her newborn baby girl.

On October 1, 2017, Kami and her husband Elijah found out that she was pregnant before they travel from their hometown in Yucaipa, California to go to Las Vegas to attend the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. The news came as a surprise because she no longer expected to conceive after her ectopic pregnancy in 2016 resulted in the loss of her baby and the removal of one of her fallopian tubes.

While the couple was still unsure if she was really pregnant, she decided to stay away from alcohol and other substances that could possibly affect the development of their baby inside her womb.

The couple was joined by Elijah's parents in the three-day country music festival. When they decided to move in front of the stage when it was country music superstar Jason Aldean's turn to perform, Kami became wary for the safety of her baby after noticing the thick smoke of cigars and marijuana in the air. That is why she decided to ask her family to move back farther from the stage.

Just before Aldean left the stage, the festival-goers heard several loud bangs that were coming from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel located near the concert area. The police, later on, learned that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired high-powered guns from his hotel room window and targeted the crowd.

In an interview with People, Kami stated that she initially thought the loud sounds came from fireworks. When she was trying to look for the source of the sound, other people were already running towards them. That was when her father told her to run.

"When we realized it was gunshots, I honestly couldn't believe it was happening again — my first pregnancy didn't end the way we wanted it to, and I was terrified it was happening again, it was repeating the cycle that I was going to lose another baby," Kami stated.

The incident caused the loss of 58 lives and injured more than 800 others. Paddock also killed himself before the Las Vegas police was able to reach his hotel room.

After the tragic event, Kami and Elijah decided to focus on her pregnancy. On June 14, Kami gave birth to a baby girl named Rosalie nine months after the Las Vegas shooting. According to the new mom, her baby saved their lives even before she was born.

"If I wasn't pregnant with her, we would have stayed up front and hung out with the rowdiness," Kami stated. "If we had not moved back, I'm not sure we would have walked away from that concert," she added.