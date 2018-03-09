Premier League 2018 Updates: Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Live Stream, Start Time, Odds

Reuters/Hannah McKay Livepic Fans prepare for Premier League weekend as Manchester United and Liverpool battle it out for the second place in the table.

The Manchester United F.C. will be hosting Liverpool F.C. this Premier League weekend, and fans are excited to see the two teams fight for second place in the table.

The Red Devils of Man United currently have 62 points, with 19 wins, five draws, and five losses. Meanwhile, the Reds of Liverpool have 17 wins, nine draws, and three losses, with 60 points. Man United and Liverpool will be having a tight fight, with the former holding the second spot of the 2017 to 2018 Premier League table and the latter holding the third spot.

Man United, currently under head coach Jose Mourinho, has a long list of injured players to date. Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini, Daley Blind, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all not qualified to play due to their respective injuries. Herrera has a thigh injury, Blind has an ankle injury, while Fellaini and Ibrahimovic both have knee injuries.

Marcos Rojo and Anthony Martial are also under questionable circumstances, but the two are pushing to play.

Meanwhile, only two players are unavailable to play for Liverpool — Nathaniel Clyne has a back injury while Adam Bogdan has a knee injury.

Jurgen Klopp, the current manager of Liverpool, rotated his team for the match against Porto. Now, fans are expecting that Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in the line-up against Man United.

Liverpool has been undefeated by the Red Devils in their last five games. According to Metro, courtesy of Betfair, the odds are as follows: Manchester United F.C. - 17/10, Liverpool F.C. - 9/5, and draw - 12/5.

The game will take place at the Old Trafford on Saturday and will start at 7:30 a.m. EST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, A live stream through the FuboTV website will also be available for fans around the world.