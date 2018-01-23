President Donald Trump's Ratings Drop To All-Time Low

REUTERS/Carlos Barria U.S. President Donald Trump waves after addressing the annual March for Life rally, taking place on the National Mall, from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2018.

Recent reports have revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump may not have impressed a lot of people during his first year in office as his approval rating has reached the lowest level for any president at just 39 percent. However, further reports indicate that this might not be the full story.

According to reports, the news of Trump's seemingly low approval rating comes after the government shut down for the first time since 2013. The two sides of the panel failed to reach an agreeable compromise over a funding proposal, which could have funded the government until mid-February, extended the low-income children's health insurance for six years, and suspended Obamacare taxes for two years. Despite the schedule reconvening after the event, the Democrats and Republicans have begun to point fingers at each other, with Trump himself blaming the former groups for delaying the decision. Trump further said that the Democrats seem to be more concerned about immigrants than military matters.

His statement has of course been received with a social outcry, which is partially responsible for the plunging of his approval ratings to 39 percent. However, further reports reveal that the poll numbers do not tell the story as it seems like the Democrats are actually worse off in the public's opinion. Furthermore, Trump's Republicans have actually been climbing in the past few months. As such, despite the alarmingly low rating of Trump, the people are advised to consider everyone else's poll numbers.

Some fans are speculating that the government shutdown might lead to the further plunging of Trump's approval ratings, while others think that the Democrats will suffer the most. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming days as the government attempts once again to resolve the issue they are currently handling. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.