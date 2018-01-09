President Trump Caught Misusing 'Consensual' on Twitter

Reuters/Carlo Allegri President Donald Trump misused the word "consensual" in one of his Tweets.

United States President Donald J. Trump was caught misusing the term "consensual" in quoting an article about his presidency on Twitter.

President Trump quoted a chunk of the article, "We're Still Better Off With Trump Than Clinton," by Michael Goodwin of New York Post on Twitter. However, he was caught changing a significant word as well as misusing it.

Instead of "consequential," Trump used "consensual," Mashable confirmed from the now-deleted Twitter post.

"His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president," Trump's original post reads.

Trump continued to cite Goodwin's in a follow-up post and accidentally promoted it by sharing the author's e-mail address instead of the link to the article.

People who caught the President's failed posts did not let the moment pass without taking a hit at Trump.

"I hope this was the first time Donald Trump confused 'consensual' and 'consequential,'" Twitter user @petridishes said.

Twitter user @CommasFTW ridiculed the U.S. president for misuse of the word, and said, "I don't think anybody's ever assumed Donald Trump knows what consensual means."

Meanwhile, Twitter user @JoelKlebanoff took the opportunity to call out Trump's error of sharing the author's e-mail address instead of the link to his article and called him "such a #StableGenius."

CNN reports that many Twitter users also reacted to Trump's post saying that they never "consented" for him to become President of the United States.

Many are wondering why Trump changed "consequential" to "consensual." However, President Trump never addressed why and instead reposted his Tweets with the correct word in place, as well as sharing the link to the article.

Several responders also maximized the use of "stable genius" in their replies, referring to when Trump defended himself for progressing as a businessman to the United States President.