President Trump Moves to Ban Firearms' Bump Fire or Bump Stocks

Reuters/ Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump during the signing of Veterans Affairs Choice and Quality Employment Act in New Jersey.

After the wake of the horrific mass shooting in Florida, United States President Donald Trump moves to ban bump stocks utilized for firearms. Trump will be engaging in discussions with "students, local leaders, and law enforcement" to talk about developing security for schools and students.

During the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony at the White House last Tuesday, Trump said the government's move to ban bump stocks is in motion. "Just a few moments ago I signed a memo directing the attorney general (Jeff Sessions) to propose regulations that ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns," Trump said. The POTUS shared he wants the regulations to be finalized and to take effect soon.

Reuters/ George Frey A bump fire stock photographed at the Good Guys Gun Shop in Utah

Bump fire is the usage of a semi-automatic firearm's recoil to fire rapid shots just like an automatic one. Stephen Paddock, the gunman responsible for the Las Vegas 2017 mass shooting, used bump fire allowing him to fire over 1,000 shots to a crowd of concertgoers. The shooting left 58 innocent lives lost and over 800 people injured.

The nightmare for the country did not stop there. A total of 18 school shootings in the United States have been reported since Jan. 1. The most recent one in Parkland, Florida when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the afternoon of Feb. 14.

Reuters/ Jonathan Drake Crosses hanged at a fence near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida for the victims who lost their lives

The survivors, families, and friends of the victims are now calling for a major shakeup in the country's gun control laws.

Trump promised "to develop concrete steps, that we can take to secure our schools, safeguard our students, and protect our communities" during the Medal of Valor ceremony. The President also said, "School safety is a top priority for my administration. That is why when governors from across the nation visit the White House next week, we will be discussing at great length. What the Federal and State governments can do to keep our students safe."

Trump already met with some of the survivors of the Florida shooting and the families of the victims at the White House. Trump then said on Twitter, "I will always remember the time I spent today with courageous students, teachers, and families. So much love in the midst of so much pain. We must not let them down."