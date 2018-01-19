President Trump Reveals Top 11 'Fake News' of 2017

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque President Donald J. Trump announced the top fake news reports about his presidency for 2017.

President Trump has listed the top 11 fake news reports about his presidency in 2017 on the GOP site. The publications who made it on the list are The New York Times, ABC News, CNN, TIME, Washington Post, and Newsweek.

At the top of the list was when Paul Krugman of The New York Times, claiming that the U.S. economy would never recover from the huge drop due to Trump taking over the presidency. It was then followed by ABC's Brian Ross reporting on the collusion between Trump and Russia.

At third place was CNN's report about Trump and his son, Donald J. Trump Jr., being involved with the hacked documents from WikiLeaks, while TIME followed with their news of the U.S. president taking out the statue of Martin Luther King from the Oval Office.

Washington Post was next with their news of the President Trump's rally in Pensacola having little attendees, followed by CNN's report of the U.S. president over-feeding the fish during his visit with Japan's prime minister. This was also followed by another one of CNN's, where they reported that Anthony Scaramucci had a meeting with a Russian official during the 2016 presidential elections.

Newsweek fell at the eighth spot when they reported that Poland's first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, did not engage in a handshake with Trump, followed by CNN and their news about FBI Director James Comey planning to dispute the U.S. president about his claims that he was informed that he was not under investigation.

At the tenth spot was the New York Times' claim that the White House hid a climate report. Trump's ender on the list was about general media reporting about his alleged colluding with Russia to win the 2016 presidential elections.

Aside from the top fake news reports, Trump also provided a list of his accomplishments to prove that those accounts were indeed false. However, there were some who didn't take Trump's announcement seriously.

Twitter user @FriedOgre said that Trump was treating his presidency like "a reality game show." Meanwhile, another reader of Trump's announcement became critical of him for allegedly colluding with Russia.

"Does he think this crime thrown in with a couple of actual media mistakes is going to discredit the fact that the traitor sold us all out to a foreign enemy?" Twitter user @JW4Resistance said.