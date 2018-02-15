President Trump's Longtime Lawyer Michael Cohen Admits He Paid Stormy Daniels with His Own Money

Reuters/ Jonathan Ernst President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen after a Senate Intelligence Committee staff meeting back in 2017

United States President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, admitted paying pornographic actress Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, with his own money back in 2016. Cohen said POTUS nor his organization reimbursed the amount.

According to reports, the $130,000 payment was alleged to be hush money for Clifford to deny having an affair with the President way back in 2006. The "private transaction" was made before the 2016 Presidential Election.

Cohen has also denied the alleged affair and clarified that the payment was "lawful" and unrelated to Trump's presidential campaign.

In his statement to The New York Times, Cohen said the amount of $130,000 came directly from his pocket and the he never got it back. "Neither the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," he told the NY Times. Cohen also added that the payment to the adult film actress "was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."

Trump has not commented on the news yet to confirm what Cohen said and if he is willing to reimburse the latter for the $130,000.

Back in January, the issue regarding the alleged affair was fueled after a controversial statement said to be written by Clifford to deny the infidelity. After releasing the statement, Clifford appeared on the late-night show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel asked Clifford if she was the one who signed the statement and the latter's reaction cast doubt on the statement's authenticity. When asked if the letter was written and released by someone else without Clifford's knowledge, she simply replied with "hmm" and continued to laugh.

Millions of people are now wondering if Daniels will release more information about the issue regarding President Trump.