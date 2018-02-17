President's Day 2018 Deals Macy's, Best Buy, Target

REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

President's Day is almost here, and one way to revel in the holiday is to take advantage of the hundreds of discounts and promotions held by retailers for the occasion.

Shoppers can save 20 percent on clothes at Macy's when they buy until Feb. 19 using the using the promo code PRES. They can also avail of the same amount of discount on a litany of sale items when they use the promo code BIG during checkout.

Up to the President's Day weekend, Macy's also has good deals on big name brands like The North Face and Levi's, as well as Carter's for Baby. Shoppers can also enjoy 50 percent discount on diamond stud earrings and up to 30 percent off on kitchen appliances like blenders, juicers, and stand mixers from Ninja, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart.

As for those who are looking to score some amazing home deals, Target has them covered with 30 percent discount on home goods and 15 percent on furniture and rugs using the promo code GEORGE.

President's Day will also be a perfect day to shop for new clothes for the youngsters, with Target offering 20 percent on garments and shoes for kids. The same goes for C9 Champion workout clothes for men and women.

Best Buy, on the other hand, has a lot to offer for those who are on the lookout for new gadgets and appliances. Some of the deals include discounts on the latest flagships as well.

Users can take advantage of the $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S8 duo and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 over at AT&T. Sprint offers a $350 Best Buy gift card for the same smartphones while users can save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 by activating with Verizon.

Those who want to pick up a new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can save up to $150 by activating with Verizon or AT&T. Sprint also offers a $250 Best Buy gift card for free. Best Buy also has up for grabs appliances for up to 35 percent off.