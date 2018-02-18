Presley Gerber Expresses Love for Sister Kaia by Getting a Tattoo of Her Name

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Model Presley Gerber presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2018 collection in a show that was presented in Lauren's private garage for New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 12, 2017.

Presley Gerber just paid a permanent tribute to his younger sister, Kaia, when he got a tattoo of her name last Thursday.

Tattooing somebody's name in one's body is no doubt one of the best ways to express a love that would surely never die and that is just what Presley Gerber did when he opted to have a tattoo of his sister's name, Kaia, in New York City last Thursday. The 18-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a photo of his newly inked arm showing off his new "KAIA XXIII" tattoo. For the tattoo, Presley sought out the help of famed artist Jon Boy who is known to have inked the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid.

23 A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on Feb 15, 2018 at 3:23pm PST

Not only that, young model Kaia Gerber had also been present together with Presley's girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio, 19, when her older brother got the tattoo.

Most parents would disapprove of their children getting tattoos, but that doesn't seem to be the case with supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber. Apparently, the couple had been quite supportive of their son's decision to get inked and Tande even wrote on the comment section of his son's post their seal of approval, writing, "RG + JG APPROVED!"

Cindy Crawford also wrote "cool" in the comments.

Presley's decision no doubt showcased just how close of a relationship he has with his younger sister. And while she didn't get a tattoo of his name, Kaia too would express her adoration for her brother when she shared his post and captioning it with "best bro ever."

It is not surprising how close the two are considering that they are both in the same industry and spend quite the amount of time together. Kaia even opened up about her feelings working with her big brother, telling People Magazine back in May, "I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited. At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you're comfortable with."