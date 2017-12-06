Facebook/PrettyLittleLiars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish return in "The Perfectionists" spin-off.

Casting for the series regulars of "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off, "The Perfectionists," is currently ongoing, TVLine confirmed. The spin-off is based on the novel series with the same name created by "Pretty Little Liars" author, Sara Shepard, and it will be produced by Marlene King.

The descriptions of the main characters in "The Perfectionists" have been revealed, which appear to have some differences from Shepard's books. The six main characters that are yet to be cast are Caitlin Martell-Lewis, Jeremy Beckett, Ava Jalali, Dylan Wright, Andrew, and Nolan Hotchkiss.

Caitlin is an intelligent and sweet daughter to two empowered mothers and has a knack for keeping secrets. She aims to earn a place in politics someday, just like one of her mothers.

Jeremy is the heartthrob of the series, described to be "charming and witty" with rock-hard abs. He's not only eye candy, but he also has the brains to match since he's a scientist working for Nolan's company.

Ava is a trendsetter who has eyes on building her own clothing business. She also has the skills for technology, which she uses to her advantage in blogging her work.

Dylan is a very talented cellist who used his passion to leave his unprogressive hometown. He is very dedicated to his music, and to his boyfriend, Andrew, as well. Meanwhile, Andrew is dedicated to studying architecture and spends most of his free time with boyfriend Dylan.

Nolan is the heir to his family's fortune, who can be manipulative to have his way and keep his spot and image at the top secure.

Meanwhile, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will reprise their roles as Alison and Mona in the spin-off series. There's a possibility that Shay Mitchell will also appear as Emily depending on the actress' schedule.

The premiere date of "The Perfectionists" is yet to be confirmed.