Freeform Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) will be back in the new spin-off 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist'

More details about the planned "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off were finally divulged.

During the recent Freeform Summit in Los Angeles, TVLine asked showrunner I. Marlene King for updates regarding her next project titled "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist," based from the other book saga written by "Pretty Little Liars" author Sara Shepard.

According to King, the upcoming spin-off will have a similar tone as the fan-favorite teen thriller that concluded in June 2017.

"There is a big mystery, and there is a murder, and there are some characters who are a fractured group at the beginning of our story, and through a murder they become friends. So it's similar in that regard, but it's a whole new mystery, a whole new murder," the showrunner stated.

She also mentioned that the pilot episode will explain how Rosewood's former queen bee Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and her ex-tormentor Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) move from their town to Beacon Heights, where the events of the new series will be set.

In addition, King told Entertainment Tonight that the script for the series was already being written and they also started scouting for locations in Portland where they will shoot the pilot.

King also revealed that the spin-off series will be a little different than "Pretty Little Liars" because she intends to include male characters in the core of the story instead of just incorporating them as boyfriends of the lead female characters. "I wanted to explore the relationship between guys and girls who can be friends and not necessarily boyfriend-girlfriend," she also said.

However, she did not confirm if Shay Mitchell will also appear in the pilot since her character Emily Fields was married to Ali at the end of the original series. But she asked fans to wait and see if the beloved "Emison" pairing will reunite in the small screen.

Release details about "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist" remains under wraps.