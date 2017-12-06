(Photo: Freeform) A promotional still from "Pretty Little Liars"

Freeform has revealed details on the new faces that fans will meet in Beacon Heights on the "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff, "The Perfectionists."

Fans of Sara Shepard's book where the show is based will know these characters well although they would also notice some changes and one glaring omission.

In true "Pretty Little Liars" fashion, "The Perfectionists" characters, whose official descriptions were provided by TVLine, have their own fair share of secrets as fans of the series would expect.

Expert at keeping them is Caitlin, an "intelligent, motivated and easy-on-the-eyes" aspiring politician who wants to follow in the footsteps of her United States senator mom.

Also joining the fun and mayhem in the "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff is the couple Dylan and Andrew. The former is a "prodigious" cellist whose passion for music is as much as, if not beyond his love for his "nerd-chic" architecture student boyfriend who loves to cook.

"The Perfectionists" also includes the trendsetter Ava, a big personality who dreams of having her own clothing line. She is not the typical fashionista because she happens to be a tech geek too, which puts blog and code in her stylish wheelhouse. Of course, like all the others, she harbors a secret that involves the absence of her parents.

The "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff also has Nolan Hotchkiss, an heir to family's empire. His secret? He is a vicious manipulator in service of keeping his golden boy image. That being said, Nolan does not take kindly to losing.

Last but not the least is the "charming and witty" Brit Jeremy, an intelligent scientist with jaw-dropping abs. He is bound to strike up romance with one of the characters above.

These personalities will be brought together in "The Perfectionists" with a murder. One character deemed important in the book is missing though, which suggests that the "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff will undergo changes in its jump to the small screen or Freeform itself is keeping secrets about what it has planned.