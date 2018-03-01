Facebook/prettylittleliars Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, executive producer I. Marlene King, and Sophia Carson smiled in front of the cameras during the table read for the pilot of 'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff 'The Perfectionists.'

Casting is underway for the upcoming "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff "The Perfectionists," and it seems like it needs a bunch of extras on the set.

According to the job posting on A Bit Extra Casting, Freeform is looking for college-aged individuals who appear to be in their 20s. The posting also mentioned that there are several roles up for grabs for people of all ages.

The posting also revealed that the scenes of "The Perfectionists" will be shot in the Portland and Forest Grove areas. It will represent the fictional town of Beacon Hills, where Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parris) will begin their new lives after the events in Rosewood.

Aside from the original "Pretty Little Liars" stars, the spinoff will also star "Descendants" alum Sophia Carson who will portray the role of Ava in the series.

Speaking with W Magazine, Carson recalled that she was very happy when she was asked by her agent if she wants to try out for a role in I. Marlene King's upcoming spinoff since she was a fan of "Pretty Little Liars" for years. She also said that she first tried out for a different role, but she was called back to bring Ava on TV.

"I went in and tested, and Marlene called me the next day and said, 'Congratulations, you are my new pretty little liar.' The reaction from everyone has been really, really special," Carson stated. "I am really excited. It is such a beautiful legacy that they've created, so to be a part of it and continue it, I feel really honored."

The actress also mentioned that she was amazed at how King introduced a gay character in the series in a beautiful way. "All of her females are so strong and empowered and each of them is so different. I'm so excited to work with Marlene, as a female director, as well," she also said.

Freeform has yet to reveal the other information about "The Perfectionists" in the coming days.