Facebook/prettylittleliars The stars of the 'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff 'The Perfectionists' Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, and Sophia Carson with executive producer I. Marlene King.

The filming for the "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff titled "The Perfectionists" officially wrapped up.

A report from TVLine revealed that the upcoming spinoff based on the novels written by Sara Shepard concluded the production for its pilot in Oregon.

The show will reunite "Pretty Little Liars" stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who will reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively, in the new teen mystery drama. But instead of going back to Rosewood, the former rivals will transfer to a new town called Beacon Heights, where they will come across a similar yet entirely different situation.

I. Marlene King talked to the online publication during the Freeform Summit back in January to explain the theme for the spinoff. According to the showrunner: "There is a big mystery, and there is a murder, and there are some characters who are a fractured group at the beginning of our story, and through a murder they become friends. So it's similar in that regard, but it's a whole new mystery, a whole new murder. We also have Alison and Mona coming from PLL to Beacon Heights, and that'll all make sense when you see the pilot."

She also explained during that time why she opted to work in Portland, Oregon for the new series. The showrunner said that she opted to stay true to the story from Shepard's book as well as introduce Beacon Heights as another character from the show, just like Rosewood in "Pretty Little Liars."

"Portland and the Pacific Northwest are so moody and creepy to begin with. That's going to be a lot of fun to explore," the showrunner also stated.

Aside from Alison and Mona, the spinoff series will also introduce new characters such as the trendy blogger named Ava Jalali ("Descendants" star Sofia Carson), Caitlin Martell-Lewis ("The Walking Dead" star Sydney Park), the gay cellist named Dylan (Eli Brown), and the rich heir to his family's corporation named Nolan Hotchkiss (Chris Mason).

The cast will also include "Gossip Girl" alum Kelly Rutherford. She will play the role of the rich and powerfully matriarch of the Hotchkiss family named Claire Hotchkiss.

Other cast members include Graeme Thomas King as the handsome Brit named Jeremy Beckett, as well as "The Young and the Restless" star Hayley Erin in a still undisclosed role.

Meanwhile, Variety revealed that the pilot for "The Perfectionists" was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. She also worked on several TV projects such as "Empire," "MacGyver," "The Exorcist," as well as King's other project "Famous in Love."

"I am so excited to be partnering with Freeform and Warner Horizon, and, having just wrapped production with such a phenomenal young cast and dedicated crew, I am more excited than ever to share this next part of the 'PLL's story with all of the incredibly devoted fans," Rosenbaum said in an interview with the online magazine.

Freeform has yet to release more details about "The Perfectionists," including its upcoming release date and other casting additions.