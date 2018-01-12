'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff 'The Perfectionist' Air Date, Cast, Plot News: Who's Coming Back?

Months after "Pretty Little Liars" (PLL) bowed out of television, Freeform announced that a spinoff, titled "The Perfectionist," is in the works. The new show is also based on the book that PLL author Sara Shepard wrote but who will be in it? Who will come back from the original series?

Facebook/PrettyLittleLiars Sasha Pieterse will star as Alison DiLaurentis in the "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff "The Perfectionist."

The "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff "The Perfectionist" follows over-achievers in a community called Beacon Heights. Former PLL cast members Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will return to play their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal.

PLL showrunner I. Marlene King will still oversee "The Perfectionist" for Freeform. Pieterse, however, said that the two shows will be completely separate and not interconnected.

"They're just kind of putting my character into it," the actress clarified via E! News. "It's still a murder mystery and it's a really interesting plotline."

The book version of "The Perfectionist," which came out in 2015, follows five friends --- Ava, Caitlin, Julie, Mackenzie and Parker. They're obsessed with being perfect and the competition among them is tough.

The girls learn that they share one thing in common: their hatred for the playboy Nolan Hotchkiss. They joked about killing him because he has hurt them. One day, Nolan did turn up dead and the police think one of the girls murdered him.

Meanwhile, Lucy Hale, who played Aria in "Pretty Little Liars," nixed the idea that her character could cameo on "The Perfectionist." The actress confirmed that she won't be in the show but she will tune in to it when it airs, or she can always visit the set.

"I think they're actually going to film in Vancouver, so I might go like stalk the set a little bit," Hale said.

Hale is preparing to debut her new TV show, "Life Sentence" on The CW. The series also films in Vancouver.

Freeform has not yet announced the premiere date for "The Perfectionist." Filming is slated to begin in early 2018.