'Prey' News, Rumor: More Clues For Moon-Based DLC Emerge

It looks like "Prey" players are headed to the moon.

Bethesda has taken to Twitter to tease what is believed to be a new downloadable content (DLC) for their first-person shooter survival horror video game. The hint comes in the form of a gif image showing the moon, which has media outlets and players speculating that it will be the location for the new "Prey" DLC.

Do we really know what’s out there? pic.twitter.com/TIByM1O738 — Prey (@PreyGame) March 2, 2018

After all, the base game has already hinted at the existence of a lunar colony out there, but fans never really got the chance to fully explore that. The new content might allow them to.

VG247 also pointed out the emergence of a new Twitter account with the handle KasmaCorp that mysteriously popped up. The only tweet from the account is a sketch showing the steps of dissecting a Mimic, and it was retweeted by Steve Powers, the senior level designer at Arkane Studios, which developed "Prey."

As the site further points out, Kasma in "Prey" happens to be a rival of TranStar, whose logo was featured in the gif image as well. Kasma has conducted industrial espionage in the past to get ahead of the enemy.

More interesting clues emerge on the official subreddit for "Prey." There, a Reddit user shared an image of the base on the moon in the game, to which a Bethesda employee commented, "[I]mpressive attention to detail." Another user with the handle KasmaCorp then responded with a binary code, which, when translated, as per the abovementioned publication, reads, "The moon is a harsh mistress."

With all those clues and cryptic comments, fans are convinced that "Prey" is getting a DLC based on the moon, and as hinted by KasmaCorp, it will not be a welcoming place.

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet, but Bethesda is expected to make things official about their "Prey" DLC plans at their showcase event at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) on June 10.