'Prey' News: Twitter Account Hints at Possible Expansion

Bethesda "Prey" is a first-person survival game that has the player facing off against a hostile alien race known as the Typhon.

Despite its disappointing performance and sales figures, Bethesda may be giving "Prey" another shot as the official Twitter account teases something that many fans speculate to be a new expansion.

The tweet in question does not reveal much. It is basically a short GIF of the Transtar Corporation logo next to a flickering image of the moon. While vague, many people have concluded that it might mean an expansion that takes place on the moon, especially since the base game takes place on a space station that orbits the celestial body.

Those that paid more attention to the many, many in-game log files and notes may remember that the original game actually referenced another facility that is located on the moon. The Pytheas facility is said to be in a deep crater on the moon that is permanently in the shadows and surrounded by ice. It is said to be a dark and cold place that creates a heavy toll on the crew and could serve as a good setting for an expansion.

But that is just speculation, it could just as well be a new Transtar facility on the moon, perhaps a base expansion or something like that. Although it would be cool if Arkane Studios would be able to use such a small tidbit of information as the basis for this rumored expansion.

"Prey" first came out in May 2017 to positive reviews but somewhat middling sales. Despite launching in a week with little to no competition, the game failed to reach the number 1 spot on the charts, losing to "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" on the Nintendo Switch instead. Many cited Bethesda's review policy as the culprit behind poor sales, as the company chose not to send out review copies of the game to news outlets.

There is some speculation that Bethesda plans to release a standalone expansion, similar to what they did with "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider," because of the poor sales of the base game. A standalone expansion could serve as a good way to attract an audience to the franchise and may interest them in trying out the base game as well.