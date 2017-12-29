Prince George Receives Gift He Asked from Santa Claus for Christmas

Excitement filled the Queen's estate in Sandringham last Christmas when Prince George opened his gifts. The 4-year-old apparently received what he asked in a letter he wrote to Santa Claus last November.

REUTERS/Chris Jelf Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George (L) and Charlotte pose in a photo taken in late October 2015 and handed out by Kensington Palace December 18, 2015.

Prince William revealed that there was "much excitement" on Christmas day as his son got a toy police car. Prince George specifically wrote this item in the letter that Prince William handed out when he met with Father Christmas in Finland.

The police car actually came from the Ocala Police Department (OPD) in Florida. They sent Prince George a Hot Wheels replica of the 1960s OPD police car.

"Just so happens that the Ocala Police Department has our very own Hot Wheels car with Ocala PD all over it," spokesperson Meghan Shay said. "And we thought it be really neat for Prince George to have something from the United States to play with."

But the OPD toy police car isn't the only one that Prince George received. The Nottinghamshire Police Department also granted the 4-year-old royal his Christmas wish list.

Police Commissioner Paddy Tipping reportedly sent a toy police Land Rover with the department's logo to Kensington Palace before Christmas Day. He cited wanting to make a boy's dreams come true.

"I'm sure that Prince George will receive lots of wonderful gifts this Christmas," Tipping said. "But he said he wanted a police car, so we've made sure that he has got one."

Meanwhile, Prince George apparently spent the rest of Christmas with his uncle Prince Harry and his future bride Meghan Markle. Prince Harry shared that he and Markle ran around the estate with the kids, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton.