Prince Harry and Megan Markle News: What is The Net Worth of The Newly Engaged Couple?

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend actress Meghan Markle watch the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.

The engagement of Prince Harry and "Suits" star Megan Markle was recently announced. Considering that Markle will be marrying into royalty, some have been wondering about her fiancée's net worth. Here is everything to know about Prince Harry.

Aside from being notoriously private about his personal life, reports reveal that Prince Harry is an advocate, as he spends most of his time doing charity work, which includes doing whatever he can to raise awareness about mental health issues. Furthermore, he is also the head of Invictus Games, wherein injured veterans and soldiers meet and play against each other in a wide range of sports. Considering that Prince Harry also served in the military from 2005 to 2015, his net worth would have exponentially increased if his inheritance and other activities are to be taken into consideration.

As such, Prince Harry's net worth is speculated to be around $45 million. Further reports also reveal that this figure might already include the $13.3 million he received from trust fund that was set up by his late mother, Princess Diana of Wales.

Compared to Prince Harry, actress Markle might be significantly less. Her estimated net worth is $7 million, especially considering that she was reportedly earning $50,000 per episode of "Suits" while Prince Harry earned $45,000 during his time in the British Army Air Corps. Regardless, Prince Harry's official royal duties do not dent his account because it is paid for by a private estate that is run by his father, Prince Charles. Thus, considering their combined income, fans believe that the future looks bright for the happy couple.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot sometime in May 2018. No official wedding date has been set as of yet, but more information is expected to be released in the coming months.