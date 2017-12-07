Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Number One On ISIS' Kill List?

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Reports claim that newly-engaged couple Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are listed as the highest priority in the ISIS' kill list.

According to reports, the amount of attention given to Prince Harry and Markle's upcoming wedding next year makes them the top target for the terrorist organization.

Daily Star claimed they have a source within the intelligence agency who confirmed that the couple were currently the top targets of ISIS. To protect the two, the same report said palace officials have assembled a team of SAS troopers and MI5 intelligence forces. This security detail will be there to ensure the safety of Prince Harry and Markle as they attend future royal engagements.

The U.K.-based paper quoted their source as saying: "We know that at this very moment terrorists are plotting attacks against the Royal family. Meghan and Harry are the most high-profile members of that group."

The news of Prince Harry and Markle's engagement has been hugely followed around the world since the announcement was made several days ago. Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple will get married in spring of 2018 at St. George's Chapel in London.

British royal weddings are some of the most watched and attended events in the United Kingdom, and with the continuing threats of terrorist activities, reports say the crowd that the matrimonial ceremony will draw in makes the day a target for possible attacks.

As an example, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, wed in 2011 at Westminster Abbey, around several million people came out on the streets of London and lined up across the wedding route. Meanwhile, reports say experts expect to have few hundred thousands more viewers for the upcoming 2018 royal wedding or up to 2.5 billion watching online or on TV around the world.

Media analyst Mike Raia said in the same Daily Star report: "There is phenomenal interest, especially in America where they are seen as the playboy prince and the home-grown actress who has tamed him."