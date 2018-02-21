Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 'Hamilton' Date Night

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Soon-to-be-married couple Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were spotted together enjoying one of the production shows for the popular Broadway play "Hamilton" for Valentine's Day.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the couple were seen at the Victoria Palace Theatre at the West End of London last week, Friday, Feb. 16. The news was even confirmed by one of the critically acclaimed play's cast members Leslie Garcia Brown, as he posted the news on Twitter revealing just how ecstatic she is to have performed in front of the couple.

In Brown's Tweet, he states that it "Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night!"

The venue where the play took place is not too far from the Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage, where Prince Harry and Markle are currently staying to prepare for the Royal Wedding. As it turns out, it is only about two miles from the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Furthermore, Markle has reportedly seen the play in the past with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, according to Marie Claire. Markle previously posted the photo on Instagram of her and Chopra holding the playbill somewhere in the busy streets of New York City after catching the Broadway show, but has since deleted the image.

Reporters approached Kensington Palace to inquire regarding the incident, but the representatives of the Royal estate refused to comment on the matter.

It is important to mention that most people consider the main villain in "Hamilton" to be Prince George III, who is depicted as a spoiled and petty monarch in the Lin-Manuel Miranda directed play. Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, once stated that his ancestor was a "very misunderstood" man, and that he very much admires King George III.

Prince Harry and Markle are scheduled to be married on May 19.