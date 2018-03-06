REUTERS / Toby Melville Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding posed in front of the cameras in Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle's friend threw a spa-themed bridal shower two months before she walks down the aisle.

The future bride of Prince Harry reportedly spent the weekend at London's Soho Farmhouse with some of her closest friends, including Misha Nonoo, Millie Mackintosh, and Violet von Westenholz according to Entertainment Tonight. But her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is currently pregnant with her third child, and stylist Jessica Mulroney were not able to attend the party.

An insider reportedly told Us Weekly that Markus Anderson, one of the people who reportedly introduced the British prince and the former "Suits" star, was the one who organized the bridal shower.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will reportedly meet his fiancée father for the first time this month during her upcoming baptism and confirmation in the Church of England.

A source reportedly shared to E! News that royal's future father-in-law Thomas Markle will fly to London to witness the important event of his daughter's life in preparation for her upcoming wedding to the Prince.

The baptism rites will be officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will also be the one to solemnize their wedding. Markle's mother Doria Ragland will also be there to witness the event.

Despite being divorced, Markle's parents issued a joint statement in November to express their joy for the upcoming wedding.

"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," Markle's parents said during that time. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness," they added, "and are very excited for their future together."

The royal wedding will take place on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle in England. In line with the wedding, the pubs in England will reportedly extend their operating hours until 1 a.m. of May 18 and 19 to allow the public to celebrate the event.